Traffic Intersection Unit issued more than 10000 fine tickets in 2 weeks 

Islamabad-The Traffic Intersection Unit has taken effective steps against those involved in violation of rules and issued more than 10,000 fine tickets to law breakers during the last two weeks, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Wing) has constituted a Traffic Intersection Unit following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan in order to improve the flow of traffic in the federal capital and provide best travelling facilities to road users.

Police spokesman said this unit consisting of 188 personnel in ten teams has been given motorcycles and vehicles equipped with modern technology. It has been authorized to take measures for road discipline in the city and ensure prompt action against those breaching traffic laws.

During the last two weeks, this unit issued 10,000 fine tickets to those involved in violating traffic rules including use of mobile phones and not fastening seat belts during drive, one way violation, zebra crossing violation, red signal and lane violation.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that the Traffic Wing is utilizing all resources to provide the best travelling facilities to the citizens. He said that Islamabad Capital Police is being equipped with modern technology so that the violation of traffic rules in Islamabad can be prevented.

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, this unit is initially performing duties at various points of the city including Secretariat Chowk, Daman-e-Koh Chowk, Jatoi Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, Express Chowk, Shaheen Chowk, F-8 Exchange Chowk, PRC Chowk, F-10 Roundabout, F-10/1 Corner and G-10/3 Corner.

Moreover, it is also taking action against illegal parking on footpaths, no parking or double parking outside the big markets and commercial centers of the city including Super Market F-6, Jinnah Super Market F-7, F-8 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, G-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-11 Markaz and F-11 Markaz.

An officer of Sub-Inspector rank is in-charge of the major team of this unit while small teams are headed by the officer of Assistant Sub-Inspector.

Traffic Intersection Unit is actively working to improve and maintain traffic flow during rush hours in addition to handling any emergent situation.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad has said that the Islamabad Capital Police would ensure a safe road environment in the city through preventing violation of traffic rules.