Wednesday, June 07, 2023
UAF sets up most modern E-library for female students

Agencies
June 07, 2023
FAISALABAD    -   University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has es­tablished a most modern Electronic Library (E-library) ICT center for its female students who are living in UAF hostels. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugu­rated the E-library while ORIC Director Prof. Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director Planning and Development Irfan Ab­bas, Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman, PO ECD Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Prof. Dr. Bushra Sadia, Dr. Zia, Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Dr Amir and others were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad said that book is the best companion as the connection with books would set new paths of development. He said that the students should focus completely on the pursuit of education and research so that they could play their active role in development of the country with power of the knowledge.

