Women goalkeeper camp commences in Lahore

The women's goalkeeping camp supervised by Women goalkeeper coach Ahsanullah Khan has begun in Lahore.

The players include Nisha Ashraf, Tooba Idris, Sahar Zaman, Mafia Parveen, Ayina Mirza, and Naira Amin have been identified as potential candidates. The objective of the camp is to assess and identify the best goalkeeper among them, who will then have the opportunity to participate in the senior team camp later this month.

Coach Ahsanullah Khan has emphasized the importance of this camp in determining the best goalkeepers. The camp in Lahore will conclude on June 11 and will be followed by another camp in Karachi from June 13 to 18. By evaluating goalkeepers in training, we aim to select 3 players who will then have the opportunity to participate in the National Women's Team camp, which is set to commence in the middle of June.