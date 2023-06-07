World Environment Day, a tree-plantation drive by POA Environment Commission

LAHORE - On the occasion of World Environment Day celebrated around the world, a tree-plantation ceremony was organized at KPT Sports Complex in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Environment Commission and Karachi Port Trust. The ceremony was attended by notables one including Sarwat Gilani, a well-known actress of PTV, Special Olympic Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif, KPT Manager Sports Maj (R) Mehmood Riaz and other guests planted saplings along with special children. On this occasion, Sarwat Gilani said that increasing environmental pollution is gradually strengthening its grip on our environment. If special attention is not paid to the protection of the city, the harmful effects of pollution will increase shortly. She praised the efforts of the POA Environment Commission for the elimination of environmental pollution and appealed to the public to do more to achieve a happy and healthy society free from density.