15,000 more buses needed in Karachi, says Governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has announced that 15,000 more buses are needed in Karachi to provide better transportation facilities to the citizens.

He made this announcement during his visit to the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) Cammand & Control Centre where he was briefed on various projects.

The Governor said that he would write a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allocate more funds for the development of infrastructure in Sindh. He also announced that he would personally ensure the installation of fans at the Green Line bus station to provide relief to commuters.

During his visit, the Governor was briefed on the progress of the Green Line, Red Line, and Yellow Line projects. He expressed his concern over the slow pace of work on these projects and directed the concerned authorities to complete them on an emergency basis.

The Governor said that the development of infrastructure in Karachi is essential to provide better facilities to the citizens. He also announced that he would hold a meeting with all stakeholders to discuss the issues related to transportation in the city and find solutions.

Meanwhile, Proposals have been presented in an official meeting regarding new routes for the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) in Karachi while it has been decided that new routes would be started in Malir, Keamari, Lyari, and district West areas.

It was decided that from Monday buses would be run on a test basis on new routes from Hawkesbay to Saddar and Manghopir to Banaras.

It was decided to extend the route of the bus service from the Ziauddin Hospital to Chakiwara Chowk via Bilawal Chowrangi, 26 Street, Ghazri Lane, CM House, Sultanabad, and Mauripur.

The meeting of Pakistan People’s Party MPAs and MNAs hailing from Karachi was held with officials of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority and the Peoples Bus Service which was chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that service expansion was a crucial step towards enhancing public transport and improving the overall quality of life for citizens.

PPP MNAs Abdul Qadir Patel and Agha Rafiullah, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, MPAs Saleem Baloch, Yousuf Baloch, Yousuf Murtaza, Raja Abdul Razak, Liaquat Askani, Asif Khan, Shazia Singhar, Sindh Mass Transit Authority chied Kamal Dayo, PBS project director Sohaib Shafiq and others participated in the meeting.