37 Palestinians die in Israeli strike on UN school

GAZA STRIP   -   A Gaza hospital said at least 37 people were killed in an Israeli strike Thursday on a UN-run school.

The raid came after US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators resumed talks aimed at securing a truce and hostage-prisoner swap in the nearly eight-month war triggered by October 7 attack on Israel.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza said Thursday was “another horrific day” after dozens of people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in central Gaza. The school, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, was run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) before it closed at the start of the war. UNRWA’S chief, Philippe Lazzarini, said the school was sheltering 6,000 displaced people when it was hit without prior warning to UNRWA or the people living there. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, near Nuseirat, said it had received the bodies of at least “37 martyrs” from the strike.

An AFP photographer saw Palestinians removing blood-stained mattresses and examining damage to the school where displaced Gazans had been sheltering, parts of it littered with broken concrete slabs. A medic at the hospital said another Israeli pre-dawn strike killed six people in a house in Nuseirat refugee camp, while witnesses reported intense shelling in the Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps in the same area. Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes in parts of Rafah, a source in Gaza’s southernmost city told AFP.

