62,000 gutka pouches seized, 2 arrested

MIRPURKHAS - District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dr. Musa Abru raided a drug den in Mirpurkhas on Thursday and recovered 62,000 gutka pouches. District Superintendent Police (DSP) Dr Musa Abru raided a drug den in Mirpurkhas on Wednesday, recovering 62,000 gutka pouches. According to Police, The operation led by DSP, carried out in the Phuladiyoon police station limits resulted in the arrest of two accused, Rasool Baksh Mari and Jumaon Bheel along with two motorcycles and a mobile phone.

A case was registered against the accused and SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry took strict action, suspending SHO Haider Shahani for failing to control drug activity in the area. The SSP warned that any SHO found negligent in controlling drug trade will face suspension and departmental action.