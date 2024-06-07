Court rules that controversial YouTuber must pay an additional £3,000 to retired brigadier.

ISLAMABAD/LONDON - A British court has rejected controversial and fugitive Youtuber Adil Raja’s appeal to waive off the 10,000 pound fine in the case filed by brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer. Brigadier Rashid (R), the plaintiff in the British court, stated that had not yet paid the fine of 10,000 pounds. British Court Deputy Judge High Court Richards Spearman ordered to pay another 3,000 pounds.

Raja had filed an appeal on April 16, 2024, to waive off the fine, which was rejected, and now he has been ordered to pay this fine along with additional 3000 pounds. Controversial and fugitive Youtuber has lost another appeal at the London High Court in the defamation case brought by Brigadier (retired) Rashid Nasir as the court imposed another fine on him.

The UK High Court dismissed Adil Farooq Raja’s application to pay only £35 to Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer per month towards the £10000 that the court had ordered to pay to Naseer during the hearing two months ago – which had also lost on all counts. The UK Judge dismissed Raja’s meritless application and also ordered him (Adil Raja) to pay around £13000.

It has been determined that he (Raja) will never be allowed to recover his legal fees from the retired military officer who had so far won all stages of defamation from the fugitive Youtuber. The fugitive Youtuber, accused of anti-Pakistan activities on social media, was represented by Mahtab Anwar Aziz of Central Chambers Law Solicitors. This law firm is owned by Ahmad Jawad, a businessman from Mandi Bahauddin in Gujrat, Chhimmon Village.

Evidence shows that Ahmad Jawad, who is also called Ahmad Jawad Gondal, set up the law firm with his Indian business partner Mannu Vaish. Ahmad Jawad Gondal and Mannu Vaish set up Central Chambers Law with around seven years ago under company number 11326453 and registered office address, Central Chambers, Suite 2, The Broadway, London, England, W5 2NR, according to UK Company House evidence. Ahmad Jawad’s employee and PTI UK activist, Mahtab Anwar Aziz, is a lawyer for both PTI supporters Shayan Ali and . Ahmed Jawad Gondal has regularly organised press conferences at his London office through Mahtab Aziz to launch attacks on Pakistani institutions. Syed Tasnim Haider and Shayan Ali have organised protests against Pakistani institutions in London, funded by Ahmad Jawad and his Indian partner. Their office and resources have regularly been used to lay false allegations against Pakistani institutions, the Pakistan Army and judiciary. Ahmad Jawad also hosted Sher Afzal Marwat when he visited the UK last year.

Around two months ago, Deputy High Court Judge Richard Spearman KC ruled that Adil Farooq Raja should pay £5,000 to the now retired Brigadier for the rejected application to stay the defamation trial and the judge also ordered Raja to pay a further interim payment on account of costs in the sum of £5,000 for the failed security for costs application. The High Court ruled that 9 out of the 10 publications by Raja were defamatory to Brig (R) Rashid Naseer under common law and were matters of fact, rather than expressions of opinion.

In deciding the meaning of the publications, KC ruled that Brig (R) Rashid Naseer was defamed at UK common law when Raja made over a dozen false allegations. The Youtuber initiated his campaign against the retired officer on June 14, 2022, through tweets and videos of YouTube and Facebook. Court documents reveal that the retired brigadier filed his case through his UK lawyers on August 11, 2022. Last month, Ahmad Jawad’s employee, Mahtab Anwar Aziz, told a UK court during Raja’s trial that PTI UK activist Shayan Ali suffered from serious mental health issues. Mahtab told the court in his statement that Shayan, who was expelled last year from his London college over the same issues, was vulnerable and suffering from very serious mental health issues.

Mahtab made completely false and ludicrous allegations of terrorism, corruption, murder, kidnappings, torture, rigging, repression and censorship against Pakistani institutions before the English Court but failed to back up his claims with evidence. The court imposed a fine of £10,000 on Raja for defamation of a retired Pakistani brigadier.

On the instructions of Jawad, Anwar Aziz gave a 12-page supporting statement to Raja for the court, but it rejected his statement and told him there was no evidence of his lies against Pakistani institutions.

