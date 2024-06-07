Advisor opens tree planting campaign

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, inaugurated a tree planting campaign for the expansion of Garhi Chandan forest in Peshawar on Wednesday in commemoration of World Environment Day.

On this occasion, he said that the Garhi Chandan forest is considered one of the largest man-made forests in the world. It was established in 2014 under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s environmentally friendly flagship Billion Tree Tsunami project. So far, 4 million trees have been planted in the forest, covering an area of 22,000 hectares.

He mentioned that due to this forest, the local temperature has decreased by three percent, making the environment more pleasant. This initiative has also attracted wildlife, particularly birds, to the area. The local population has gained economic and financial benefits from the forest. The project has provided employment opportunities to the youth as forest guards, and many people have started beekeeping businesses. The area has also attracted a large number of local tourists.

Barrister Saif stated that this lush green forest is a result of Imran Khan’s vision and the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He added that the provincial government has previously taken significant measures to reduce environmental pollution and remains committed to this cause.

Issuing a message on World Environment Day on June 6, he said, “Plant trees for yourself, for future generations, for Pakistan, and for Imran Khan.”

Addressing representatives of the local population, he said that steps will be taken to prioritize solving local issues such as water supply, education and health facilities, and road construction and repair. The Information Advisor also mentioned that in the near future, fruit-bearing trees will also be planted during the forest’s expansion, and the provincial government plans to start similar forest projects in other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.