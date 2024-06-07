ATC-II Judge Ali Warraich given additional charge of AC-I

Islamabad - Accountability Court - II Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich was given additional charge of accountability courts-I on Thursday A notification to this effect has also been issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. Sources said Judge Warraich will assume charge today (Friday) at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

The notification issued on Thursday stated that after approval of the Secretary Law and Justice Division, Judge Warraich was given additional charge of AC-I for three months or until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever was earlier. According to the notification, Judge Warraich will be entitled to an Additional Charge Allowance at the rate of 20 percent of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 20,000 per month as per rules.

Accountability Court - I Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquished the charge of Admin Judge of Accountability Courts and Judge of AC - I on Thursday. His deputation period from the Punjab Judiciary was over on Thursday and he was ordered to report to his parent department by the Chief Justice Lahore High Court. Judge Nasir Javed Rana assumed the charge on 21-02-2024 of the Accountability Court for three years until 21-02-2027.

Judge M. Ali Warraich who hails from Punjab has served as an Anti-Terrorism Court judge in Islamabad for almost four months in early 2023. He went back to Punjab Judiciary his parent department and returned to join the Accountability Court on deputation last month on 23-05-2024. Longest serving Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir who retired earlier this year spent almost 13 years as AC judge on Deputation in Islamabad from Peshawar High Court. Judge M Bashir was from DI Khan.