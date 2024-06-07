Campuses of universities to be established in Jand and Fatehjang: Governor Punjab

ATTOCK - To ensure provision of higher education facilities to the students of far flung areas of Attock district, University of Engineering Campus and Punjab University campus will be established in Jand and Fatehjang for which initial work has been started. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan said this while presiding over a meeting in Attock. DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, Vice Chancellor UET Taxila, Reps of Punjab University, PPP Tehsil Fatehjang President Sardar Zaheer Khan were also present on the occassion. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar said that Fatehjang and Jand Tehsils were less developed and now after having these two campuses an educational revolution will take place in these areas and will come at par with other parts of the district and province. The Governor praised the efforts of DC Attock for the development of Attock district.

He said that a state of the art dialysis center will soon be established in Fatehjang. Sardar Saleem said that he would fulfil his responsibilities for the development of Punjab and specially Attock district. He said that work on incomplete building of Agriculture University Attock campus will be started soon. Earlier, DC Attock in his briefing apprised the governor about different development projects being completed at the cost of Rs 32514.928 million in different areas of the district. The governor along with DC visited Pilot School, DHQ Hospital, Thalassemia Center, Agri University Campus and under construction District Public School. Later, the governor while talking to journalists said that he would use his abilities to strengthen PPP in Punjab.

Replying to a question about the recently passed defemation bill by Punjab Assembly, he said that in this context he had meetings with CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Speaker Punjab Assembly and Journalist Action Forum and hopefully controversial sections of the bill will be removed.