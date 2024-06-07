Cars collision claims life of one, injures nine

SARGODHA - A man was killed while nine including four children sustained injuries in two cars collision here at Bhulwal Road near Ajnala Railway Station on Thursday. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar shah told media that two cars of same locality (Bhulwal) were collided due to overspeeding. Resultantly, Jahanzaib (21) resident of Bhulwal died on the spot, while Ghulam Haiyder (8) Umar Farooq (7), Farhat Sultana (20), Aziz ur-Rehman, Noreen (30), Shehbaz bibi (50), Wajahat Naveed (26), Ayeza Bibi (19) and Kaleem (5). All the victims were belonged to same area. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Shop sealed for decanting LPG illegally

A shop was sealed for decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the shop in the area of Mianwali on Thursday. According to official sources, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mianwali Nauman Rana, Chief Instructor Hassan Imran Khan and Instructor Civil Defence Mianwali Bilal Farooq sealed the LPG refilling shop and seized two refilling electric motors. They also handed over three vehicles to motor vehicle examiners. AC Mianwali Nauman Mehmood Rana said, “We are striving to ensure protection of people’s lives and to eliminate illegal LPG decanting business from its root.”

11 criminals arrested

The Sargodha police on Thursday arrested 11 alleged criminals.

The police said that teams raided various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 345-litre liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

Six held for power theft

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Circle Office Sargodha region Thursday caught six people for stealing electricity from the main power supply lines and through meter tampering.

The FESCO teams inspected various localities and detected electricity theft at six spots. The teams caught six accused.