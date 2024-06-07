Chaman Impasse

It’s been months that protesters have been blocking trade via the Chaman border crossing. Attempts to disperse them only result in a few hours of transit across the border, and afterwards, a similar situation persists. There must be a final and comprehensive solution to this problem, where the distant border community easily turns into a mafia and chokes trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The mistrust has outlived itself, and it is about time that the matter is put to rest for good.

The affected parties are traders on both sides, the wage earners, the truck drivers. The larger affected parties are both countries, which disappointingly stare at the whole situation and bear the loss of low trade volume and the costs of the items that often rot stuffed in trucks lined up waiting to cross the border. The mistrust of the locals with authorities ends up as a moment of opportunity for the militants. The larger outcome is a compromised security situation and economic loss, both of which even further add to the existing lack of trust.

It’s been decades that the borderline Pashtun belt has suffered through the same cyclic agony. Much of the worsening of relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan can also be traced back to this same stalemate. But for how long? This involves Pakistan’s security and economy. If everyday trade with the immediate neighbor can be disrupted so easily, how do we plan to execute our ambitious trade goals with other, newer countries? This question should give authorities some hard thinking.

By delaying a lasting solution to this impasse, we are indirectly breaking investors’ trust in Pakistan. All projects, big or small, require secure surroundings. The inability to execute uninterrupted trade with Afghanistan reflects negatively on Pakistan’s will to secure transit with other countries. We might have stopped counting the losses incurred by disruptions at border crossings because, at some point, we accepted it as normal.

What authorities must realize is that this ‘normal’ hinges on our security and economy. It must make us uncomfortable so that a lasting solution is sought and trust-building measures are implemented rather than moving the crowd away for a few hours.