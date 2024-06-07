Friday, June 07, 2024
Chief Secretary visits Frontier Foundation

Our Staff Reporter
June 07, 2024
PESHAWAR    -   Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visited Frontier Foundation Blood Transfusion Center in Peshawar on Thursday. During his visit, the Chief Secretary interacted with the patients and inquired about their well-being. Frontier Foundation administration gave a comprehensive briefing to the Chief Secretary about the activities and services of the organization.

Chief Secretary Chaudhary was informed that Frontier Foundation was established as a charitable organization in Peshawar in 2003. The aim of this organization is to provide free blood and blood components to patients suffering from various chronic blood diseases.

Frontier Foundation Blood Transfusion Center stands as a ray of hope for Thalassemia and Hemophilia sufferers, providing them with necessary treatment and support along with blood transfusion.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the role of the institution in providing free blood supply to patients suffering from various chronic blood diseases and offering important services in the health sector.

Our Staff Reporter

