CM directs implementation of RUDA master plan

A decision was made to collaborate with China and other international organisations to complete the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects.

A special meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif, included a detailed briefing by the authority CEO Imran Amin about the project.

The CM directed the implementation of the master plan in the authority area. The meeting also agreed on a proposal to build an international-level airport as part of the Twin City Project.

During the meeting, it was decided in principle to increase the forest area in RUDA from 20% to 35%. Also, it was agreed to clean the Ravi River within the RUDA area and maintain a riverbed width of more than 1,000 metres.

CM Maryam ordered the enforcement of rules prohibiting construction in the RUDA forest area and ordered a halt to the illegal sale and purchase of land in the region.

The establishment of a special police force to prevent encroachment on RUDA's land was also discussed.

On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif stated that in 2013, he had planned to develop a new city on the bank of the Ravi River. However, successive administrations created barriers. Nawaz also called for action against those delaying the future development of Lahore.