CM Maryam, UAE envoy vow to enhance trade ties

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of UAE on Thursday. The announcement by UAE for making an investment in Pakistan was welcomed in the meeting. The CM Maryam Nawaz and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed their gratitude on the UAE announcement for making a 10 billion dollars investment in Pakistan. Matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral relations, agricultural research and technology along with enhancing cooperation in various sectors including trade were discussed in the meeting. Collaboration with regard to increasing agricultural production capability along with promotion of food protection was agreed in the meeting. The possibilities to provide assistance for livestock development and dairy farming were reviewed in the meeting. Matters relating to promoting investment in textile, pharmaceutical and other agricultural sectors were also reviewed. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “The bilateral relations with UAE comprise mutual respect and trust.” President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan and UAE enjoy brotherly bilateral relations.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman met US Consul General Christine Hackens here on Thursday and discussed with her reforms in transport, food and agriculture sectors. He told the US envoy that in the upcoming budget, subsidies would be given for transport, food, and agriculture sectors.

Public-private partnerships would be utilised to ensure quality education in government schools. The government’s focus would primarily remain on education, healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation sectors. Efforts will be made to provide modern teaching equipment to students and alleviate travel difficulties.

He said investment would be made in solar systems to reduce electricity bills, and private sector investment would be encouraged for mega projects. The minister said there would be no increase in taxes burdening the poor in the budget.

The provincial minister informed the consul general that the Punjab government would not impose any tax on net wealth. Instead of increasing property tax rates, changes would be made in the tax base, he added. A reasonable increase in property tax rates was proposed after five years. In the upcoming budget, skill development and internship programs for youth would be introduced, while no final decision had been made regarding the Pink and Yellow Line trains.

Commenting on Punjab’s political situation, the provincial minister informed the consul general that the previous government not only affected the province’s financial policies but also administrative matters.