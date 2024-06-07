Friday, June 07, 2024
Commissioner Karachi announces Bicycle, Donkey Cart Races

Staff Reporter
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE    -   Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has announced the schedule for two historic races in Karachi - the traditional and culturally significant Donkey Cart Race and the Bicycle Race. The Donkey Cart Race is set to take place on June 23, with Abdul Razzaq Baloch appointed as the organizer while the Bicycle Race will follow on June 30, to be organized by Malik Kaleem Awan. To ensure the smooth execution of these events, Commissioner Karachi has formed a committee under the leadership of Additional Commissioner Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah and its members include DDO Abdul Nabi Bhutto, Sports Director Ghulam Muhammad Khan, and Accountant Umaran Sheikh. The Commissioner instructed Ghulam Muhammad to fully support the organizers of both events and also consult with the SOA for additional guidance.  

Staff Reporter

