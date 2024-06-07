Friday, June 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

Committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting
Agencies
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting for Friday to observe the moon of Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH.   This important meeting will take place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department building in Karachi, with simultaneous zonal meetings occurring in other provincial capitals and Islamabad, starting 30 minutes before the Maghrib prayer. Today marks the 29th of Dhul-Qadah in Saudi Arabia, where relevant institutions have urged citizens to look for the moon on Thursday. The sighting of the moon today in Saudi Arabia will be pivotal in determining the dates for Hajj this year.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1717653238.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024