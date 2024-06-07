Country is under 'undeclared martial law', Imran Khan tells SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said that there is "unannounced martial law imposed" in the country.

He gave these remarks during the hearing of NAB amendment case in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

, the incarcerated founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), joined the proceedings via video link from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was heading the five-judge bench which also included Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

The former prime minister said that Arvind Kejriwal was allowed to contest the elections in India as his sentence was suspended only to allow him to run his campaign. “I was ousted from the election race just in five days by convicting me in several cases,” said.

Justice Athar Minallah said in his remarks that it is unfortunate that he (Imran Khan) is in jail as people have many hopes associated with him.

The PTI founder said that the growth rate was 6.2 percent but his government was toppled in result of a conspiracy.

He added that the NAB chairman should be appointed by the Supreme Court. “The appointment is finalised by the third-umpire when government and opposition fail to reach any consensus,” he said.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that the PTI founder attained much maturity after being detained in jail.

The PTI founder questioned the earlier observation of the apex court that it gave during the last hearing. “I couldn’t understand what type of political point-scoring I did as you said about the last hearing,” said .

It was said that the hearing wouldn’t be broadcasted live because I am an irresponsible person, the PTI founder said.

“There is a need to constitute a special institution against the corruption and NAB also needs certain improvements,” said .

