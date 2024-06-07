Friday, June 07, 2024
Court fixes July 5 to indict KP CM in audio case
June 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has set July 5 for indicting Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar heard the audio leak case on Thursday.  At the outset of the hearing, a plea was submitted to the court seeking exemption from the presence of Ali Amin Gandapur.  The court scheduled July 5 for indicting the CM of KP and his alleged accomplice Asad Khan.  Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until July 5.

