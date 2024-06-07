Court rejects bail plea of Ch Tanvir in PTI MPA Ch Adnan murder case

Rawalpindi - Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi Rana Sohail on Thursday has dimissed of PML-N stalwart and former Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan in murder case of Chaudhry Adnan, ex-MPA of PTI.

The court, however, accepted the bail petitions of petitioners Chaudhry Changez Ali Khan (brother of Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan), PML-N MNA Barrister Danial Chaudhry and Usama Chaudhry (sons of PML-N ex senator) and confirmed subject to furnishing surety bonds in the sum of Rs 200,000 each with one surety bond each in the like amount th satisfaction of this court. The police could not arrest the accused Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan as he did not face the court during hearing of high profile murder cases. Malik Waheed Anjum Advocate, Muhammad Yasir Advocate and Tanvir Iqbal Khan Advocate appeared before court on behalf of petitioners whereas Shahid Ali Shahzad Bhatti Advocate was the counsel for the complainant. ASJ Rana Sohail, in his verdict, remarked that the present petitioners including Ch Danial, Usama Ch and Ch Changaiz are accused of abetment and no role of causing any injury to the deceased is attributed to them. Prima-facie no date, time, and place of said abetment is given in the FIR by the complainant at the time of lodging FIR, he observed.

However, when subsequently the co accused Danish, Junaid and Sohail Anjum were arrested by the police they allegedly made disclosure before the police that they were engaged for committing the murder of Adnan by the petitioner Ch Tanvir Ali Khan and he also paid cash and weapons for the completion of the task. The judge said in the investigation conducted by IO Muhammad Arif of HIU it was also concluded that Ch Tanvir Ali Khan provided money and weapons to them for commission of the murder of the deceased Ch Adnan. “As such in my view no malafide on the part of the complainant is unavaible to the extent of the petitioner Ch Tanvir Ali Khan justifying grant of extra ordinary relief to him. Therefore, he is not entitled for grant of pre-arrest bail. Accordingly, the pre-arrest bail application of the petitioner Ch Tanvir Ali Khan is hereby dismissed and interim bail already granted to him is recalled,” observed ASJ Rana Sohail.

Earlier, the counsels for petitioners argued before the court that their clarinets are innocent and had nothing to do with this murder case. They said that the FIR registered against their clients are full with flaws. Opposing the arguments, the defence counsel said that his client was a famous politician and had property dispute with the accused. He added the accused had hurled threats at him several time for which he also alerted police seeking protection. He said that the deceased had also got evacuated government owned lands from clutches of accused for which they were against Ch Adnan. He pleaded court to reject bail petitions to of the accused. ASJ Rana Sohail, after completion of arguments of both parties, has dismissed bail application of Ch Tanvir Ali Khan while accepted the bail pleas of other three accused Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Usama Chaudhry and Ch Changaiz Ali Khan.

Tight security arrangements were made by police in court premises during hearing of high profile murder case.