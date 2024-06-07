Customs foil smuggling bid of betel nuts worth millions

KARACHI - Pakistan Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of hazardous betel nuts from two trailers traveling from Balochistan to Karachi. According to a spokesman for Customs on Thursday, the Anti-Smuggling Organization of Customs Enforcement Collectorate intercepted the two trailers, which were carrying crushed stone and cement, at the Hamdard check post. Upon a thorough search, Customs officials discovered 8,000 kg of hazardous betel nuts hidden among the cement bags and beneath the crushed stone. The estimated value of the seized betel nuts is Rs. 25 million. Customs officials have confiscated the betel nuts and the trailers and have initiated further investigations.