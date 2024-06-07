Education Challenges in District Lasbela

Education is the cornerstone of a nation’s progress, yet in Lasbela, a district in Balochistan, Pakistan, it remains an unfulfilled promise for many. Despite the universal desire for education in the modern era, Pakistan often treats education as a profit-driven enterprise, particularly in Balochistan, its largest and wealthiest province.

In Lasbela district, seven out of ten children are deprived of schooling, with many forced into labor instead. While the district’s literacy rate sees a marginal annual increase, no substantial action is taken to address this crisis. Rising inflation exacerbates the situation, prompting students to abandon their education. Despite the presence of government schools, the lack of teachers and proper management renders them ineffective.

It’s imperative for the government to confront the dire state of education in Lasbela, assuming responsibility to ensure every child has access to quality schooling.

SEEMA NAWAZ,

Lasbela.