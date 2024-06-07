Education officer suspended for advising teachers to watch thematic education movies reinstated

Gujar khan - The deputy district education officer (DDEO) in Jhelum, who was suspended by deputy commissioner Jhelum last week for advising the school teachers to watch thematic education movies during their summer vacations, has been reinstated on Thursday after the intervention of education minister in Punjab.

According to details, DDEO Mr. Rao Abdul Karim, had issued a notification on May 30 to assign home task to teachers and head teachers for their summer vacations. The DDEO had directed the teachers to prepare lesson plans for the ongoing session; go through all text books assigned to them in the school time table; submit a book review after vacations; and to get help from learning websites to polish their concepts about the subjects. Furthermore, Mr. Rao had also advised teachers to watch several thematic English and Hindi education movies, which cover the concept of “inclusive education.”

After the notification went viral on social media and received criticism, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Syeda Ramla Ali, on June 1 suspended the DDEO from his position and lodged inquiry against him on the charge of “misconduct”. After the controversy got highlighted on social media, Education Minister in Punjab, Rana Sikandar Hayat, took notice on Wednesday and discussed the matter with DC Jhelum and the suspended officer. In his statement, the minister lauded the DDEO for being a shining example of dedication to enhancing the quality of education.

“We deeply appreciate individuals like him who think creatively and strive tirelessly to elevate the quality of educators and our education minister,” Mr. Hayat mentioned in his statement on X, vowing to immediately reinstate the official.

On Thursday, DC Jhelum issued another notification to reinstate DDEO, Mr. Rao Abdul Karim, into service with effect from the date of suspension, and directed to get due approval from competent authority in future.