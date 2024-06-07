Empowering young people to shape inclusive climate policies stressed

ISLAMABAD - Stakeholders at a pivotal roundtable emphasized for supporting young people and including them in policy-making to combat climate change is not just important but it is also essential as their innovative ideas and unique perspectives are crucial in developing effective and inclusive climate policies that will shape a sustainable future.

The roundtable was conducted yesterday to stir the dialogue among policymakers from various ministries, private sector stakeholders and young researchers.

The event also aimed to bridge the divide between research and policy formulation, and advocating for the inclusion of young people in research and policy recommendations.

Representatives from UNICEF, UNDP, and UNFPA attended the event, underscoring the strategic importance of youth empowerment and evidence-based policymaking in achieving sustainable development goals.

Under the umbrella of Generation Unlimited, the Youth Policy Lab (YPL) platform has emerged, bringing together UN agencies—UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP—and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) in a synergistic collaboration with the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF). This coalition introduced the Policy Research Challenge (PRC) in 2023, marking a significant stride in involving young people at the policy level.

The young researchers employed a trans-disciplinary approach to climate adaptation, exploring issues related to water, education, health, smog, agriculture, and community resilience across districts including Lahore, Johi, Skardu, Swat, Lasbela, Hub, Bahawalpur, and Karachi. This approach highlights the significance of climate adaptation for human capital development in Pakistan.

Rana Mashood, Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, delivered keynote remarks, emphasizing, “Supporting young people and including them in policy-making to combat climate change is not just important; it is essential. Their innovative ideas and unique perspectives are crucial in developing effective and inclusive climate policies that will shape a sustainable future.”

Dr. Rubina Ali, Assistant Representative of UNFPA, remarked, “Combating climate change requires innovative and community-based solutions. It requires a new perspective, and who better to offer these solutions than young people who have only known a world grappling with its consequences.”

Inoussa Kabore. Deputy Representative (Programmes) UNICEF Pakistan, highlighted how these researchers have taken a transdisciplinary approach to the topic of climate adaptation and have explored issues faced by them and their communities with regards to water, education, health, smog, agriculture, and community resilience.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtaar, VC National Skills University, concluded the event with remarks highlighting, “The active involvement of young researchers in the Policy Research Challenge has demonstrated their immense potential to drive meaningful change. By aligning their innovative research with governmental policies, we ensure that the voices of the youth are not only heard but also integrated into our national strategies, paving the way for a more inclusive and resilient future.”

A highlight of the roundtable was the Policy Interface Matchup, where adolescent and youth researchers engaged directly with ministry representatives, facilitating a constructive dialogue to align adolescents and youth-driven research with governmental policies, ensuring inclusivity, responsiveness, and efficacy in meeting the needs of Pakistan’s diverse communities.