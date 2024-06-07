Faran Gymkhana score thrilling win in PCB Inter Club Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - Faran Gymkhana Cricket Club triumphed over Khizra Cricket Club by one wicket in a thrilling match of the ongoing PCB Inter Club Cricket Tournament West Zone Lahore here at Cricket Centre Ground in Model Town.

After winning the toss, Khizra Cricket Club elected to bat first and posted a competitive total of 217 runs in 39 overs. Hamza Nawaz led the charge with a splendid 94 runs, while captain Umair Abbas added a solid 72 runs. Faran Gymkhana’s bowlers delivered a commendable performance, with Mohsin Rasheed claiming 3-49 and both M Abbas and M Faizan taking 2 wickets each.

In response, Faran Gymkhana successfully chased the target, reaching 219-9 in 39.2 overs. Mohsin Rasheed was the hero of the match, playing a crucial unbeaten knock of 102 runs. Faiz Mughal struck vital 34 runs. Muhammad Umar and Shahrukh Ali took 2 wickets each for Khizra Cricket Club. Mohsin Rasheed’s exceptional all-round performance, with figures of 3/49 and an unbeaten 102, earned him a well-deserved man of the match award. With this victory, Faran Gymkhana advanced to the next round of the event.

Scores in Brief

FARAN GYMKHANA 219/9 in 39.2 overs (Mohsin Rasheed 102*, Faiz Mughal 34, Muhammad Umar 2/24, Shahrukh Ali 2/23) beat KHIZRA CRICKET CLUB 217/10 in 39 overs (Hamza Nawaz 94, Umair Abbas 72; Mohsin Rasheed 3/49, M Abbas 2/19, M Faizan 2/43) by 1 wicket.