Friday, June 07, 2024
Govt launches initiatives to combat corruption

Our Staff Reporter
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, the government has launched robust initiatives to eradicate corruption across the province. As part of these efforts, it has been decided to hold regular Khuli Kacheris on a monthly basis.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption, Brig (R) Mossadiq Abbasi, announced that the first Tuesday of every month has been designated for these Khuli Kacheris. The sessions will take place at the Anti-Corruption Department office in Hayatabad and will be presided over by Mossadiq Abbasi himself.

During these Khuli Kacheris, the Anti-Corruption Department will address complaints against officers and staff. Citizens are encouraged to submit their complaints at the regional offices of the Anti-Corruption Department on the day of the Khuli Kacheri. A special tracking number will be issued for each complaint received, ensuring that prompt action is initiated.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, aiming to foster a corruption-free environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Mossadiq Abbasi.

