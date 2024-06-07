Govt, PTI agree on MPs bodies’ chairmanship share formula

ISLAMABAD - The Senate will commence its budget session today (Friday) amid a prolonged delay of around two months in the formation of its standing and functional committees.

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned fresh sitting of the upper house to meet in the Parliament House at 10:30 am in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat. A better sense prevailed at the end of the day as the ongoing deadlock between the ruling coalition and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to an end with both sides agreeing on a formula on the share of chairmanship of house committees, official sources in the Senate Secretariat informed The Nation.

It is likely that the Secretariat will initiate the process of formation of committees from today with the approval of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Under the rules of business, the chairman Senate has to form committees within 60 after every three years following half senators of the 96-member house take oath of their membership and the house elects its chairman and deputy chairman.

The newly elected members of the house had taken oath on April 9 with the deadline of 60 days expiring on June 9. The rules say that committees will get another 30 days to elect their chairpersons. Every parliamentary party in the Senate gets chairmanship of committees according to its proportionate strength in the house.

The matter of formation of the house functional and standing committee faced delay as the PTI, being the major opposition party, was demanding chairmanship of important committees like finance.

A meeting attended by Chairman Senate Gilani, Leader of the House and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz and parliamentary leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People Party (PPP) in the house, besides others, agreed on a broader outline of the formation of committees, the sources privy to the development informed.

Under the agreed formula, the PPP – being the single largest party in the house – will grab the chairmanship of as many as 11 committees, PTI will get chair of nine committees and PML-N eight committees.

As many as 11 seats of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still vacant and it is likely that PTI will get chairmanship of more committees after the election on these seats as the party has a majority in the provincial assembly. The chairman Senate has been given the authority to make adjustments regarding the formation of committees with the consent of all relevant political parties.

The chairmanship of an important standing committee on finance will go to the PPP, while the PML-N will get the chair of another significant standing committee on foreign affairs. The PTI will get the chairmanship of the standing committee on interior, according to the agreement reached between the treasury and the opposition.

Separately, an orientation program for the newly-elected senators was organized at the Parliament House that was jointly organized by the Senate Secretariat and the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS). The event was aimed to familiarize the lawmakers with critical parliamentary processes and tools essential for their legislative duties.

Additional Secretary Hafeez Ullah Sheikh briefed the senators on the formation, types, powers, functions and roles of Senate committees, often referred to as the mini parliament or an extension of the house. He explained that these committees were essential for the proper implementation of policies and acting as powerful oversight mechanisms to monitor the work of relevant departments.