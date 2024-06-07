Health Alert from Korangi Industrial Area

I am writing to draw attention to the environmental issues posed by the Korangi industrial area in Karachi. This industrial area hosts a variety of manufacturing facilities, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s industrial output. Its strategic location near the port and well-developed infrastructure make it an attractive destination for businesses, but it also increases environmental problems due to the lack of a proper management system. The air quality in Korangi district is harmful, and the increasing pollution levels are worrisome and must be urgently addressed.

According to a survey by the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Labs, the levels of SO and PM10 were found to be 2.58 and 177.9 μg/m³, respectively. Researchers have identified many harmful gases, such as sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NO), and particulate matter (PM), leading to an increase in respiratory diseases such as cough, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These industries can also cause cardiovascular diseases due to the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM2.5), which can obstruct blood flow, causing heart attacks and strokes. Studies show that exposure to pollutants also increases the risk of mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety. Residents living close to the industrial area have a higher chance of experiencing these mental health effects. These diseases also impose financial burdens on households due to medical treatments.

We need to take significant actions to improve the air quality in Korangi, such as establishing strict rules and controls for airborne pollutants like chemicals and smoke, utilizing advanced air purification and air barrier equipment, and increasing the use of solar and wind power instead of polluting resources like coal and oil. Educating people about the value of clean air and how they can contribute, creating more parks, and planting trees in Korangi are also essential steps. Everyone can be involved in the strategy to purify the air. Healthcare must ensure that ill persons have access to medical care. Continuous monitoring of air quality improvements and studying the causes of air pollution and how to address them are crucial. Collaboration with local government, educational institutions, and residents is necessary. Utilizing all available resources, money, and ideas to improve the situation for everyone is imperative.

Severe air pollution from industrial activity in Korangi demands immediate action to protect public health and the environment. Implementing pollution restrictions, shifting to renewable energy, raising public awareness, and working together are all crucial measures. By taking comprehensive actions and making better use of available resources, we can address this serious environmental concern. Urgent effort is required to restore Karachi’s natural balance and preserve its economic potential.

UNZUR NAVEED,

Karachi.