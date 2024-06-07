Friday, June 07, 2024
Historic feat achieved by Lahore’s snooker star Haris Tahir

Historic feat achieved by Lahore's snooker star Haris Tahir
STAFF REPORT
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE    -   Lahore’s snooker star Haris Tahir delivered a commanding performance by defeating China’s Lin Yang by 4-2 in the title clash of Q School Asia/Oceania event held in Thailand. This remarkable victory not only secured Tahir a prestigious World Snooker Tour Card but also solidified his status as a force to be reckoned in the world of professional snooker. With his newly acquired World Snooker Tour Card, Tahir now possesses the opportunity to showcase his talent on the global stage, competing in professional tournaments across the globe for the next two years.

