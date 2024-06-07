ICRC organises art contest at Peshawar University

Peshawar - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organized the “ICRC Art Competition 2024 – Keeping the Humanity Alive” for students of the Arts and Design Department at the University of Peshawar’s PUTA Hall.

A spokesperson for the ICRC stated that the aim of the competition was to provide a platform for students to express their thoughts and imagination through their artwork, highlighting the impact of conflict, violence, and climate change on human lives and voices.

During the event, Edithe Joseph, the Head of the ICRC Peshawar Sub-Delegation Office, attended and stated: “Art carries the unique ability to transcend borders, translate human emotions, and communicate powerful messages about human conditions through the language of expression and creativity.”

Joseph mentioned that the ICRC Arts Competition aimed to raise awareness about humanitarian issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reflect on the lives and observed experiences of the people in the region.

She further emphasized that the ICRC is an impartial, neutral, and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to provide them with assistance.

Through art, the ICRC aims to raise awareness about humanitarian issues by engaging diverse audiences through powerful visual expressions, encouraging empathy, and developing a deeper understanding of the impact of conflict and crises.

Additionally, ICRC provides a platform for artists to reflect on human rights and dignity, encouraging innovative perspectives and broader discussions.

Dr. Imrana Seemi, chairperson of the Fine Arts Department at the University of Peshawar, expressed gratitude to the ICRC for organizing the competition, stating that such events are essential for nurturing the talent of students who will shape the future of society through their work. The winners of the competition were awarded trophies, cash prizes, and certificates.