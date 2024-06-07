IG chairs Police Executive Board meeting

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired meetings with senior police officers at the Central Police Office and Safe City Islamabad here on Thursday.

IG Islamabad chaired the Police Executive Board for reforms of police units, the Recruitment Committee, an orderly room, and Safe City meetings. He reviewed the reports submitted by the Police Executive Board on reforms for the police units and made important decisions considering the suggestions. IG Islamabad also reviewed the shortage of personnel in the police force.

He instructed senior police officers with important responsibilities regarding future recruitment. He directed the officers to ensure that the recruitment process is full of merit and transparency to incorporate educated youth into police force. IG Islamabad presided over the meeting organized in connection with the reorganization of Safe City. He reviewed the ongoing work for the establishment of a women’s virtual police station, a women’s safety app, and data protection.

He directed Safe City officials to increase the number of cameras with surveillance and artificial intelligence capabilities. He emphasized that no area in Islamabad should be hidden from the eye of the camera.

Data protection should be ensured in Safe City, and the capabilities of the cybercrime wing of the Islamabad Police should be further improved. IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an orderly room at Central Police Office Islamabad. Officers of Islamabad Police attended the orderly room.

Taqreeb Takreem Ghaziyan Islamabad Police held

Taqreeb Takreem Ghaziyan Islamabad Police was organized to pay tribute to the 11 Ghazis of Islamabad Police who created stories of bravery in the line of duty, as stated by a police public relations officer on Thursday.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Islamabad Ali Raza, AIG Special Branch, SP Headquarters, and other senior police officers were present on this occasion. IG Islamabad awarded Shujaat and Ghazi medals to the Ghazis of Islamabad Police and presented them with certificates of appreciation.

On this occasion, the families of the Ghazis of Islamabad Police were also invited.

Addressing the ceremony, IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi expressed that we all bear the responsibility of a sacred oath to safeguard the lives and property of our people.

To honor and uphold this solemn commitment, we must be prepared to make sacrifices and even embrace martyrdom in the line of duty.