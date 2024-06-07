Saturday, June 08, 2024
Imran Khan's lawyers raise concerns over new judge's appointment in 190m pounds reference
Web Desk
11:52 PM | June 07, 2024
The hearing of 190 million pounds reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi was held on Friday at Adiala Jail. 

Accountability court’s judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the case in Adiala Jail. 

During the hearing, PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi appeared before the court. 

Imran Khan’s counsel Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry, Salman Safdar, and Intizar Panjutha also appeared before the court. They raised objection to the appointment of accountability court’s judge Muhammad Ali Warraich. 

Defendant lawyers said the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice was incomplete and only high court’s judge had the jurisdiction to appoint judge in accountability court. 

Lawyers contended that judge of accountability court No 2 had no authority to hear court 1 cases. 

During the hearing, four witnesses were produced by the National Accountability Court (NAB) for record. 

The proceedings of case couldn’t conclude during the hearing due to objections on appointment of judge. 

Accountability court’s judge reserved the judgement on objections and will read out the verdict on June 11. 

Consequently, the hearing of 190 million pounds reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi was adjourned.

