In budget on 12th, govt to give relief to farmers, NA told

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in Thursday’s National Assembly sitting raised the matter of wheat procurement, wheat smuggling scam, delay in the formation of the standing committees and firing incident at Chaman border.

The business advisory committee of the national assembly decided to present the federal budget (2024-25) on 12 June. The current session will continue till the end of this month.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, responding to the concerns over the wheat issue raised by lawmakers from both sides, said the government will give relief to the farmers in the coming budget. The federal government has raised the wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year to address the challenges faced by farmers. .

“The investigation into the wheat import scandal is underway and those found guilty will be held accountable,” he said, adding that the original procurement target was 1.3 million metric tons, which was increased to 1.8 million metric tons.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken serious notice of the situation. “The government is taking several steps to support the farmers for the next planting season,” he said, mentioning that the prime minister directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register FIRs against those involved in wheat related issues.

The minister said the crash in the global wheat market led to domestic prices falling to between Rs 2,800 and Rs 3,200 per mound. The government prioritised providing sacks to small farmers, he added.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazulur Rahman, speaking on a point of order, said that natives of Chaman for the last seven months were staging sit-in. He said there were reports of attack by Military and FC on these protestors. He was of the view that this would further aggravate the tense situation. “A committee should be formed to probe the matter. The Minister Interior should share the current situation with the house,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub, on a point of order, raised the matter of firing incident in Balochistan. There is a need to apologize from the innocent people who have become victim of the firing. “There should not be an enforced disappearance system in the country,” he said.

The members from both sides of the aisle asked the government to form a committee to probe the wheat scam. Speaker National Assembly, taking the sense of the house, asked the treasury benches to arrange a meeting to discuss the wheat scam in length.

PPP’s senior lawmaker Khursheed Ahmed Shah, on a point of order, said there is a need to probe the matter of wheat scam. He said that the national assembly house was still not in order as still the standing committees were not formed.

Independent MNA Amir Dogar said that the seriousness of the house could be gauged as the concerned the minister not in the house to answer the question.

Earlier, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui informed that more than 26 million children are out of school mainly due to poverty.

“The main reason behind the out of school children is poverty. We have been making all out efforts to sensitize,” said the minister.

Earlier, two ordinances were laid before the house and referred to the relevant committees for further deliberation.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar laid the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 in the House.

Opposition lawmaker Ali Gohar Khan raised objections over the presentation of these ordinances.