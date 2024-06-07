In-laws allegedly kill woman by setting her on fire

MUZAFARGARH - The in-laws allegedly killed a married woman by setting her ablaze in the jurisdiction of Jatoi police station. According to a police spokesperson, the incident took place previous night in Basti Bulaili Mouza Jungle tehsil Jatoi, in which the in-laws allegedly poured petrol over the married woman, Samina Bibi, and set her on fire after subjecting her to severe torture. The police have registered a case against the woman’s husband, father-in-law, and three brothers-in-law. It has been reported that Samina Bibi had been married for two years, and there were frequent disputes in the house. The victim’s family blamed the in-laws for torturing and burning her to death. Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the RPO DG Khan division. He directed the District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh to oversee the investigation personally. “Violence against women is intolerable, and those responsible for setting the woman on fire must be arrested immediately,” the IGP maintained. Meanwhile, Jatoi police registered a case against the accused on the application of the woman’s brother, namely Wajid Iqbal.

According to initial reports, the police had taken the husband of the woman named Asif into custody. RPO DG Khan, Sajjad Hassan Khan, has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Muzaffargarh.

He directed that the investigation be conducted on scientific grounds with the assistance of forensic teams, ensuring the collection of all relevant evidence.

“Measures will be taken on a priority basis to provide justice to the victim’s family,” he assured.