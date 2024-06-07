Friday, June 07, 2024
Indonesian embassy officials in Pakistan visit SCCI

Staff Reporter
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT     -   The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) extended a warm welcome to Chargé D’affaires Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma and First Secretary of Political Affairs Ferry J Murdiansyah from the Indonesian Embassy in Pakistan. Their visit was aimed to bolster engagement with the Sialkot business community and explore avenues for enhanced trade collaboration between Pakistan and Indonesia. In his welcome address, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir underscored the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the two nations. He emphasised the importance of forging connections between the Indonesian private sector and Sialkot’s businessmen, noting the potential for Indonesian companies to procure high-quality Pakistani products, particularly in sectors such as surgical instruments, work-wear, gloves, sports goods, and sports apparel, which enjoy high demand within Indonesia. Jahangir further highlighted the mutual interest of both governments in strengthening relations and maximising their economic synergy. He pointed out the significant progress in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia in 2023, particularly focusing on economic cooperation through government-to-government dialogues. Jahangir also commended SCCI’s initiatives for social sector development and welfare, emphasising the transformative impact of projects initiated by the chamber, including the Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dryport Trust, and various other developmental ventures. Proposing an easier visa policy for interested travelers to Indonesia, particularly businessmen, SVP SCCI Jahangir suggested enhancing people-to-people linkages. The chargé d’affaires acknowledged the diverse industrial landscape of Sialkot and expressed Indonesia’s perspective of Pakistan as a promising trade partner. He reaffirmed the historic bond between the two countries and stressed that fostering stronger business ties would significantly enhance bilateral relations. In his address to the Sialkot business community, Kusuma encouraged increased interaction between businesses from both nations to facilitate collaborations and joint ventures. He also showed keen interest in SCCI’s documentary “Sialkot, the City of Progressive People”, which was screened during the meeting.

Don’t lose hope, follow Chinese model, PM urges Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

