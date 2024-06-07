Friday, June 07, 2024
Industrialists demand to end killings & lawlessness in Karachi

Agencies
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Industrialists demanded the security, law and order authorities to arrest the killers behind the assassination of industrialists and students within 72 hours, otherwise, they will initiate a movement of protest, sit, and strike until the peace is restored in the city. In a press conference held on Wednesday at the secretariate of Federal B Area Trade and Industries (FBATI), representatives of seven industrial zones expressed their anger at the lawlessness situation of the city, which recently claimed the lives of 78 residents, including industrialist Asif Bilwani, and gold medalist students. They have decided to hold dialogues with IG Sindh and DG Rangers on security measures immediately and plan to approach Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir if the lawlessness issue is not resolved in Karachi. President Federal B Area Trade and Industries (FBATI) Syed Raza Hussain said that the poor law and order situation has taken a toll on the city’s economic activities, leading to the closure of businesses and the flight of capital to different countries. He demanded that police personnel be removed from the protocol duties of bureaucrats and politicians and deputed to protect citizens of the city, contributing handsome revenues to the national exchequer.

Agencies

