Institutions should work within their limits, observes Justice Kayani

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday says no one is above the law and all institutions should work within their constitutional jurisdiction.

He gave these remarks while hearing the petition for the recovery of poet Ahmed Farhad Shah.

Advocate Iman Mazari appeared on behalf of the petitioner while senior journalist Hamid Mir assisted the court as amicus curiae.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal and Assistant Attorney General Barrister Usman Ghuman were also present in the court.

Advocate Iman Mazari said that the bail petition of Ahmed Farhad had been rejected by a local court of Muzaffarabad.

Advocate Riasat Azad said that the court shouldn’t dispose of the case as it is a matter of basic human rights.

The additional attorney general said that the FIR had been launched and Ahmed Farhad had been recovered. The court cannot proceed its hearing further when the missing person is recovered, he said.

“I am writing to chief justice to constitute a larger bench over the issue of missing persons,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said. The larger bench is required to have a diversified viewpoint, he added.

He was of the view that there is a need to draw a red-line. According to Justice Kayani, all the institutions should respect the constitution and no one is above the law.

“A person is facing two cases just because of our egos and his family is suffering a lot in this scenario,” he said.

Later, the IHC disposed of the petition for the recovery of missing poet.

“You can contact this court again if required in future. I know very well how to get implement my orders,” remarked Justice Kayani.

It may be recalled that poet Ahmed Farhad Shah had been allegedly abducted from his home on May 15.

Farhad's wife Arooj Zainab had lodged a complaint in the IHC for recovery of her husband.