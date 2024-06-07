Khomeini’s stature unparalleled, irreplaceable: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam yesterday highlighted the “unparalleled stature” of Imam Khomeini, saying his successors may resemble him but there was no true substitute for him.

The ambassador made these remarks at a seminar titled ‘Palestine and Resistance in the Light of Imam Khomeini’s Thoughts and Ideas,’ organized by the Iranian Embassy in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural Consulate on the 35th death anniversary of Imam Khomeini. Imam Khomeini, an Iranian Islamic revolutionary, politician, and religious leader, served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989. Ambassador Moghaddam emphasized that the best way to honour Imam Khomeini’s memory was to perpetuate his ideology so future generations can benefit from it. He recounted that whenever Imam Khomeini initiated a task, it was deeply rooted and irrevocable.

He said when Khomeini began his struggle against the Shah of Iran, his companions suggested speaking out against those surrounding the Shah. “Khomeini refused, directing his opposition solely at the Shah himself. After the revolution’s success, Imam Khomeini was advised to establish a flexible legal system that could be amended over time. He rejected this idea, insisting on establishing an Islamic system in the country, achieved in the name of Islam,” the envoy said. Ambassador Moghaddam noted that despite 46 years passing, anti-Iranian revolutionary elements have failed to crush the revolution. Many of those who opposed it are no longer alive, yet Iran’s revolution continues to advance with unwavering zeal and enthusiasm.

Focusing on the seminar’s topic, ‘Imam Khomeini and Palestine,’ Ambassador Moghaddam said Palestine has been forcefully occupied, and the entire land should be returned to the Palestinian people.

He mentioned that Imam Khomeini urged the Muslim Ummah to unite on a common platform and support the just cause of the Palestinian people.

Describing Israel as an oppressor, he emphasized that Imam Khomeini truly captured the valour Palestine displays against Israel. He noted that Imam Khomeini did not seek power for its own sake but aimed to establish a government that would uphold his ideology after his passing. The seminar also featured addresses from prominent religious scholars and leaders, including Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid, Mufti Mir Ishtiaq Ahmed, Khanum Tayyaba Bukhari, Allama Muhammad Ameen Shaheedi, Allama Mufti Amir Shahzad, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Allama Syed Sajjid Ali Naqvi, and Iranian Cultural Counselor Majid Meshki.