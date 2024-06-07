Friday, June 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

King Charles III says on D-Day ‘nations must stand together to oppose tyranny’

King Charles III says on D-Day ‘nations must stand together to oppose tyranny’
Agencies
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

VERSURMER   -   British King Charles III at a D-Day commemoration in France Thursday called for unity as he marked 80 years since the Allied landings in Normandy that changed the outcome of World War II. In the French town of Ver-sur-Mer, he paid homage to fallen Allied soldiers, French civilians who lost their lives and the courage of members of the French resistance.  “It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them, and all those who served at that critical time,” he said.  “We recall the lesson that comes to us, again and again, across the decades: Free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny,” he said.  “Let us pray such sacrifice need never be made again.”  He said he had been honoured to meet so many veterans over the years and hear their testimonies while they were still alive. “Our ability to learn from their stories at first hand diminishes,” he said.

Don’t lose hope, follow Chinese model, PM urges Pakistanis

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1717653238.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024