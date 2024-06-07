Friday, June 07, 2024
Govt announces laptops scheme for students

Web Desk
11:51 AM | June 07, 2024
The federal government on Thursday announced to introduce “Laptop for All” scheme next year for the students of Pakistan.

The chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), Rana Mashhood, in a press conference, announced the “Laptop for All” scheme under which the students will be able to get laptops from interest-free banks.

“The government was making efforts to provide free-of-interest laptops to students from banks on which decision would be taken within two or three days,” the PMYP chairman said.

The PMYP chairman explained that the interim government was facing multiple challenges on financial fronts and IMF conditions were also in place, however, the “Laptops for All” scheme would be included in the next fiscal budget.

Last year, there was an interim government and when the present government came into being the time to get the budget was very short, so the laptops were not provided to students, he added.

