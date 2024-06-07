Friday, June 07, 2024
Local admin retrieves 1,325 kanal land

Staff Reporter
June 07, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH   -   Local administration claimed to have retrieved about 1,325 kanal land from three different villages. The official land being retrieved was said to be worth Rs294 million. Upon direction of Punjab government, assistant commissioner retrieved the land from suburban villages in collaboration with Revenue Department and with the help of police. It included as 1,128 kanal from 146/ EB 100 kanal from 303/ EB and 96 kanal from 305/EB. The exact cost of the retrieved land was stated as Rs294.2 million.

