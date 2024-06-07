Friday, June 07, 2024
Man arrested for throwing dog from building in Liaquatabad

APP
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sharifabad police station on Thursday apprehended a suspect accused of killing a dog by throwing it from a building. According to police officials, the incident took place in Liaquatabad Number 10. The suspect, identified as Qasim, works as a cleaner in Al-Karam Square in Liaquatabad. He stated that he acted on the instructions of Union President Asad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A case has been registered at the Sharifabad police station. Legal action is being taken against the suspect, and other individuals involved in the incident will also be arrested.

