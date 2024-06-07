Man sets himself on fire in front of IGP Office

LAHORE - A man on Thursday afternoon attempted suicide by setting himself on fire in front of the office of the Punjab Police Inspector General. The man who was later identified by police as Asghar Sohail sustained multiple burn wounds and was admitted to the Mayo hospital in serious condition. Local TV news channels claimed that Sohail attempted self immolation after he was denied entry to the Central Police Office (CPO) by police guards. Due to the rude attitude of the policemen, the man got dejected and attempted suicide. A police spokesperson denied the TV reports stating that Asghar was seeing strolling outside IGP office with some documents in his hands when he was stopped by police guards. While sharing details of the incident of, the spokesperson said that the news broadcasted on some channels about Asghar Sohail came to the IG Office at 7:00am and was not allowed to meet the police chief is incorrect. According to the footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the CPO building and the adjacent road, Asghar Sohail appeared for the first time at 1:47pm, coming from the direction of the Old Anarkali police station. He was dressed in light green clothes and holding some papers. Asghar Sohail went towards Cathedral School in front of the CPO building. From Cathedral School, he came to the greenbelt in the middle of the road in front of the CPO. At 1:55pm, the driver of the patrolling Elite Police vehicle, Hameed, noted Asghar’s suspicious movements. Elite Constable Driver Hamid got out of the vehicle and tried to stop Asghar for questioning. Upon seeing the Elite Police officer, Asghar set himself on fire. Elite Police Driver Hameed, disregarding his own safety, attempted to save Asghar, and in the process, the Elite Police officer himself was severely burned. The SPU personnel deployed for CPO security, together with Hameed, extinguished the fire. Asghar and Elite Officer Hamid were sent to Mayo Hospital for medical assistance under the supervision of CPO personnel and ambulance. Meanwhile, IGP Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a report from Lahore DIG (Operations). He instructed the AIG Admin to ensure Asghar receives best medical care at the hospital. Additionally, IGP directed DIG Operations Lahore to personally oversee the resolution of Asghar’s issue and ensure that Elite Police Officer Hameed, who was injured during the rescue, also receives excellent medical treatment.

Triple murder in Mianwali

At least three people died and six were injured in a firing incident occurred in the Mianwali on Thursday, police said. According to a private news channel, a personal feud led to a tragic incident where opponents fired on a van, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to six others. The assailants fled the scene following the attack. Spokesperson for the Mianwali Police confirmed that the shooting occurred within the limits of the Isa Khel police station. The police stated that the clash appears to stem from a personal grudge between Nazlikhel, a resident of Mandakhel, and the Kalo community. District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali, Matiullah Khan, promptly reached the scene upon receiving the information and has formed teams to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits. The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, and the injured are receiving medical treatment. Mianwali police claimed on Thursday to have arrested six outlaws involved in a triple murder case of Esa Khel. In a raid, the police arrested six suspects of Esa Khel incident and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. RPO Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui appreciated the performance of raiding team.