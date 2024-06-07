Friday, June 07, 2024
Management Association of Pakistan delegation calls on Sindh CM

June 07, 2024
KARACHI   -   A delegation of the Management Association of Pakistan has called upon Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister House.

The delegation apprised the chief minister of the issues and concerns being faced by the corporate sector. The delegation included the MAP President Senator Sarmad Ali, Talib S. Karim, Amir Jamil Abbasi, Muhammad Intesaruddin, and Syed Ali Hasan Naqvi. The MAP delegation presented its proposals for the upcoming 2024-25 Sindh budget to the chief minister. The meeting was also attended by the Provincial Minister of Industries & Commerce Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, and Secretary Industries & Commerce Department, Muhammad Yaseen Shar Baloch, as well as Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Secretary to Chief Minister.

