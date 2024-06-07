Markets to remain open till 12 midnight for Eidul Azha festivities

Friday, June 07, 2024
12:59 PM | June 07, 2024
Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed markets to remain open till 12 midnight due to the festivities of Eidul Azha.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet today to observe moon sighting of Zilhajj month.

Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad.

It is expected that Zilhajj moon will be sighted today. If moon is sighted today, Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 17 across Pakistan.

However, the Zilhajj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and kingdom will celebrate Eidul Azha on June 16. According to Saudi authorities, the first day of Zilhajj falls on June 7 (Friday).

The decision to remain markets open till midnight comes on Friday during LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition about mitigation of smog filed by citizen Farooq Haroon and others.

SIFC playing pivotal role in promotion of aquaculture in Pakistan on modern foots

LHC has granted permission to markets to remain open till midnight during the week and remain open till 1 am during the weekends.

During the hearing, a report about dead chickens meat was presented in the court by Punjab Food Authority.

The report mentioned that 46,670 kg dead chicken meat from Tollinton Market of Lahore has been disposed of.

The report also implied that 94 cases has been registered against those involved in selling of dead chickens meat and unhealthy meat. Raids are being done on daily basis for checking of meat.

Consequently, LHC has adjourned the case hearing until next Friday.

