Minister awards certificates to 180 young barristers, lawyers

KARACHI - Sindh Minister of Home and Law, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar, attended a ceremony as the special guest, where he distributed certificates to 180 participants of a refresher course organized by the Advocate General of Sindh High Court. The Minister commended the Advocate General and the participants for their dedication, stressing the importance of continuous learning and professional development in the legal field. He also announced that the Sindh government would fully support and assist in the training and development of young lawyers and barristers. Additionally, the Minister underscored the necessity for the digitalization of cases and the resolution of key cases, particularly those involving the government of Sindh. He highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity among legal professionals, encouraging them to prioritize their education and training to enhance their understanding of the law and the constitution. The event was attended by Law Officers, and the Minister’s address was followed by a briefing from the Advocate General on the progress of various cases and the digitalization of case records.