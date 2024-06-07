Monopoly of Sweepers

Professions are neither inferior nor superior. Every profession has its own worth, value, and significance. One profession considered undesirable in our society but still valuable is that of sweepers, which is primarily adopted by non-Muslims in our country. If those in this profession cease to work or lack dedication, it would create an unavoidable situation, making it impossible to live in a healthy environment.

When a particular profession is monopolized by a specific community, their rules and discretion dominate. This is the case with the community of sweepers in our society, who often blackmail people due to their monopoly. It has been observed that one of the sewerage lines in Sector-8, North Karachi, frequently chokes. Despite numerous reports to KWSB officials, the concerned sweeper clears the line reluctantly and partially, as they are required to render their services free of cost. As a result, the line clogs repeatedly.

In this scenario, sweepers assigned to other areas come to that street, offer their services to clear the clogged line, and demand hefty payments. When they clear the line, it remains clear for a longer period, perpetuating their monopoly and causing continued suffering for the residents. These sweepers are well-connected and inform each other where and when to perform well to earn substantial amounts, which they share among themselves.

In this situation, KWSB higher-ups seem helpless, as do the people of the area. Neither the higher-ups nor the residents scrutinize their work, considering it a bad and filthy task, which is true. However, a strategy must be adopted by KWSB officials and the community to ensure sweepers work honestly and end this monopoly, which is the core reason behind this malpractice.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.