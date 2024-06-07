Nepra allows Rs3.332/unit extra tariff as FCA for April

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday allowed the ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) to recover an additional Rs3.332/unit from the consumers on account of Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) for April 2024.

The decision will empower the XWDiscos to collect an additional Rs33 billion (Rs28 billion FCA+5 billion GST) from the consumers in the billing month of June 2024. In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on behalf of XWDISCOs, by the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA-G) had sought the regulator’s nod to impose an additional charge of Rs3.488 per unit on account of FCA for April 2024. The petition aimed to collect an additional Rs29.2 billion from power consumers in June and would have an overall impact of Rs 34.4 billion (including GST) on the electricity consumers.

The regulator has instead allowed the collection of Rs3.332/unit. During a public hearing on the CPPA-G petition held on May 30, 2024, the CEO of the CPPA informed that April 2024 had lower-than-expected hydro and local coal generation, leading to increased use of RLNG due to system and contractual needs.

In response to the NEPRA’s inquiry about operating RLNG plants, CPPA-G explained that RLNG was pre-ordered due to expected demand in April. Non-utilization would have resulted in financial burden for the power sector. CPPA request included 100 GWh for net metering units procured in April 2024.

According the CPPA-G Thar coal power plants operated at about 50 percent utilization in April 2024 due to system stability and demand patterns. NTDC attributed this to low demand caused by weather conditions. NEPRA directed NPCC to include the impact of solar generation in its monthly FCA presentation. The CFO of NTDC also requested the release of funds withheld by NEPRA due to deviations from EMO, citing operational difficulties.

As per the petition, 8,639 GWh of electricity at Rs79.55 billion (Rs9.208 per unit) was generated in April. Power generation fell 13.7 percent from last year but rose 7.7 percent from March 2024. Hydropower generation increased by 10.6 percent, while coal-based generation fell by over 50 percent. Natural gas and RLNG-based generation declined, and nuclear power increased by 6.6 percent. No power was generated from diesel and furnace oil.

The decision will apply to all consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Lifeline consumers.