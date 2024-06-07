Friday, June 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

New Gwadar International Airport enters in final stages

New Gwadar International Airport enters in final stages
Web Desk
9:58 AM | June 07, 2024
National

The completion of New Gwadar International Airport has entered the final stages.

Established on an area of 4300 acres of land, New Gwadar International Airport site includes a runway capable of landing the Airbus 380.

The project includes a modern terminal building spreading over 14,000 square meters. With an estimated cost of 246 million dollars, the airport is slated for completion this year.

The flight test of the airport to be built under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was organized and implemented by the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (CAA).

A successful flight test operation has also been conducted at the new airport.  The main objective of this activity was to test the performance, quality and safety of the project's navigation facilities , flight procedures and air landing strips.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1717731587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024