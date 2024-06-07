New Gwadar International Airport enters in final stages

The completion of New Gwadar International Airport has entered the final stages.

Established on an area of 4300 acres of land, New Gwadar International Airport site includes a runway capable of landing the Airbus 380.

The project includes a modern terminal building spreading over 14,000 square meters. With an estimated cost of 246 million dollars, the airport is slated for completion this year.

The flight test of the airport to be built under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was organized and implemented by the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (CAA).

A successful flight test operation has also been conducted at the new airport. The main objective of this activity was to test the performance, quality and safety of the project's navigation facilities , flight procedures and air landing strips.